Golden State Equity Partners Sells 503 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Welltower were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,064 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $309,917,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,333,716,000 after buying an additional 3,257,213 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,977,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after buying an additional 849,898 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $134.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 166.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.54 and a 52-week high of $139.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

