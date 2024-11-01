Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Goldrich Mining shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.
Goldrich Mining Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
Goldrich Mining Company Profile
Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and associated base, and precious metals. Its flagship property is the Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres as twenty-one federal lode claims, one patented federal placer claim, and one patented federal mill site and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.
