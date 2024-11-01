Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.18 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 131.80 ($1.71). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.72), with a volume of 4,194,832 shares.

Get Greencoat UK Wind alerts:

Greencoat UK Wind Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,416.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.18.

Greencoat UK Wind Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36,666.67%.

Insider Transactions at Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

In related news, insider Lucinda Riches sold 110,000 shares of Greencoat UK Wind stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.85), for a total value of £157,300 ($203,994.29). 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.