HaloSource (LON:HAL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

HaloSource Co. (LON:HAL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). HaloSource shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 20,000 shares.
HaloSource Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.95.
About HaloSource
HaloSource, Inc, a clean water technology company, develops and manufactures products for drinking water treatment solutions worldwide. It operates through Drinking Water segment. The company's technologies are based on proprietary polymer chemistries that can be applied to commonplace synthetic starting materials in a range of applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HaloSource
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for HaloSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HaloSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.