HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,627 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $18,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,533,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,932,000 after acquiring an additional 263,690 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 8,824,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,784 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 11.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,214,000 after acquiring an additional 486,653 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 115.1% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,343 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 208.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,124,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,197 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HDB. StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Articles

