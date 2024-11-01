H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for H&E Equipment Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HEES. KeyCorp initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

HEES stock opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.84. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.15). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $384.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEES. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

