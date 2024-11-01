Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Hess worth $32,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess by 47.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Hess by 31.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HES. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hess from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock opened at $134.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.15. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $163.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.17.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

