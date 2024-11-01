Highline Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,489,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12,865.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 570,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after acquiring an additional 565,965 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 182,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

