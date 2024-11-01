Highview Capital Management LLC DE Takes $1.65 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 40,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of XOM opened at $116.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

