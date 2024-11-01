Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.9% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 42,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International stock opened at $205.68 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.18 and a 12-month high of $222.98. The stock has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.19%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

