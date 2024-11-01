Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.79 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.37 ($0.10). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 7.79 ($0.10), with a volume of 15,350,438 shares.

Hurricane Energy Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96.

About Hurricane Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its licenses focused on the Rona Ridge; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick Crest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.