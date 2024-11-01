Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.83.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Independent Bank Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Trading Down 1.9 %

IBTX stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $62.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $255.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is -14.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth $14,146,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,491,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after acquiring an additional 39,091 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Free Report

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.