Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Position Raised by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSEP. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 731.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 800,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 704,413 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $8,204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 654.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 188,157 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,444,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 82,007 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $735.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.56.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

