Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Integer were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Integer alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITGR. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.01 and a 200-day moving average of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $79.68 and a one year high of $133.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $431.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITGR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.75.

Read Our Latest Report on ITGR

About Integer

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.