Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $445,000 Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,461,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,587,000 after acquiring an additional 438,704 shares during the period. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 794,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,341 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 653,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,559,000 after buying an additional 85,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after buying an additional 40,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 541,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,133,000 after buying an additional 57,893 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $46.95 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.66 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

