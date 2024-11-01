Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $691,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 10.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,830,000 after purchasing an additional 156,201 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Exelon by 8.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $1,461,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 1.0 %

EXC stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXC

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.