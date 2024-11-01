Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 69,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,699,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.67.

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $510.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $473.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $311.11 and a one year high of $524.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

