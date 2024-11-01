Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $710,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 650,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,449,000 after acquiring an additional 24,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,899,353. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $106.21 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.78.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

