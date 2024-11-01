Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 221 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Crocs by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,771,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 78.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $1,387,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter worth about $3,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $107.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.45. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.47. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Crocs from $182.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

