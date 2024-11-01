Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 283 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 23,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $92.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at $13,305,762.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

