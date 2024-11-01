Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases New Shares in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 937,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,052,000 after buying an additional 420,311 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 49,140.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 284,523 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 82.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 621,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,031,000 after purchasing an additional 281,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,283,000 after purchasing an additional 75,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,708,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,517,554,000 after purchasing an additional 68,484 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $132.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $80.59 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The firm had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.59%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

