Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 697 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 18,406 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 202,747 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,831,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,457 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.22 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.