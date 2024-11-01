Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 218 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,760,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 339.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 96,271 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 481,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,235,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EWJ opened at $68.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.