Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 2,362 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 273.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

