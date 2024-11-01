iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Stock Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.71 and traded as low as $27.57. iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 27,351 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $409.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

