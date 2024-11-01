iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 126,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 25,255 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $982,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 73.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 22,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,429.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 313,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 306,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.41 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.