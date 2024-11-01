iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2233 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

