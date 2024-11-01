J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,821 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $958.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Profile
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
