J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 233 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 34.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $555.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $523.23 and its 200 day moving average is $548.31. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $408.62 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of -209.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,068.33 and a beta of 1.64.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,009,441.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.33.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

