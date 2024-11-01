J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 468 Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 883.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSMD opened at $40.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.13. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $343.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

