J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,120 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

SPRY opened at $14.72 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18.

Insider Activity

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,298,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,321,665.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,298,499 shares in the company, valued at $19,321,665.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Dorsey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,024 shares in the company, valued at $90,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,055,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,619,032. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.