J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 554 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.78. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.