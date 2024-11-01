J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRB opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $61.96.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

