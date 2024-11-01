J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 22.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 19.1% in the third quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 24,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

SBLK opened at $19.11 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $352.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 102.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBLK. DNB Markets cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

