J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $87,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.72.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

