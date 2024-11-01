J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIDU. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7,114.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,630,000 after purchasing an additional 52,791 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $71.42 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.01.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.