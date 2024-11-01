J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.60. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $49.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

