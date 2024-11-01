J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $246,000 Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 777.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1,395.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $124.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.21. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $119.48 and a 1-year high of $161.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

