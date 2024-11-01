J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $335,000 Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GBTC opened at $55.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

