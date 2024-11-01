J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $351,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the second quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Trex by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 576.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Trex by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREX. Loop Capital downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trex from $95.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Trex Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TREX stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.54. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.67 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.42 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 21.07%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

