J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventas in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,767.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,533 shares of company stock worth $12,737,341. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Ventas Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:VTR opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of -385.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $67.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,058.82%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

