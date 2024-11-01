J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCMT. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $384,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Ndwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Stock Performance

HCMT opened at $34.37 on Friday. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

