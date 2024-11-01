J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $275,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2302 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

