J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the second quarter worth $150,194,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,020,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,519,000. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,373,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth approximately $2,886,000.

ETHE stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

