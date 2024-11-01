J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 674 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.87.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $208.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

