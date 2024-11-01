J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,227 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 136.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 558,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 83,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

AG opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.36. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

