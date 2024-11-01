J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 72,330.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 280,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 279,919 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,029,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 72,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the second quarter worth about $2,015,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 58.5% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 70,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the period.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Price Performance

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.60. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Cuts Dividend

About ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.