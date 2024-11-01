J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average of $83.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

