J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 426 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3,361.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 343,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,749,000 after acquiring an additional 333,975 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,315,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,601,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,809,000 after purchasing an additional 163,712 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,393,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 722,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,824,000 after purchasing an additional 93,341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $97.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.17 and a 200 day moving average of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $71.58 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

