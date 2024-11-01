Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,516 shares of company stock worth $1,124,533 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $140.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.65. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.59 and a 52-week high of $144.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

